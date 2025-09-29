Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique on Monday announced that work on Phase-I of the Rs9 billion special development package, announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for Daska, has been initiated, with tenders worth Rs6 billion to be floated next month.

He said the projects will formally begin after a two-month process and will be completed on time in the public interest.

Speaking to journalists and delegations, the minister said the package includes construction of a new disposal station at Chhanga, relocation of the existing Stadium Road station, and doubling the capacity of two other disposal stations in Daska. A 30-kilometre-long sewerage pipeline will also be laid, connecting all disposal stations. For the first time in Pakistan, sewerage pipes with a plastic lining and a life span of over a century will be used, a move aimed at permanently resolving waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Rafique said Daska was witnessing record development. He noted that 24 unpaved streets are under construction at a cost of Rs400 million, while mapping of 54 more streets has been completed for future paving at an estimated Rs600 million. Work on asphalting the Daska-Wazirabad Road has also commenced.

The minister stressed that road construction follows a comprehensive plan, ensuring sewerage systems are laid first to prevent damage during rains and floods. “If roads had been built without considering sewerage flow, many would already have been destroyed by recent rains,” he remarked.

He further clarified that cost estimates for all projects are officially recorded and available for public inspection at his office.