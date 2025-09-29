Rs9bn Development Package: Sewerage, Roads To Transform Daska, Says Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Punjab Minister for Local Government Mian Zeeshan Rafique on Monday announced that work on Phase-I of the Rs9 billion special development package, announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for Daska, has been initiated, with tenders worth Rs6 billion to be floated next month.
He said the projects will formally begin after a two-month process and will be completed on time in the public interest.
Speaking to journalists and delegations, the minister said the package includes construction of a new disposal station at Chhanga, relocation of the existing Stadium Road station, and doubling the capacity of two other disposal stations in Daska. A 30-kilometre-long sewerage pipeline will also be laid, connecting all disposal stations. For the first time in Pakistan, sewerage pipes with a plastic lining and a life span of over a century will be used, a move aimed at permanently resolving waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Rafique said Daska was witnessing record development. He noted that 24 unpaved streets are under construction at a cost of Rs400 million, while mapping of 54 more streets has been completed for future paving at an estimated Rs600 million. Work on asphalting the Daska-Wazirabad Road has also commenced.
The minister stressed that road construction follows a comprehensive plan, ensuring sewerage systems are laid first to prevent damage during rains and floods. “If roads had been built without considering sewerage flow, many would already have been destroyed by recent rains,” he remarked.
He further clarified that cost estimates for all projects are officially recorded and available for public inspection at his office.
Recent Stories
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister7 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from on October 137 minutes ago
-
11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes7 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan7 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s service-oriented politics wins public trust: Rana Sanaullah7 minutes ago
-
Special meeting reviews municipal services and development projects7 minutes ago
-
LCCI appeals govt to extend tax return filing deadline7 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in encounter with CCD team7 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 108 illegal properties7 minutes ago
-
UoG holds seminar to mark World Heart Day7 minutes ago
-
PHA winter plan: Lahore to bloom with seasonal flowers7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago