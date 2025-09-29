LCCI Appeals Govt To Extend Tax Return Filing Deadline
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has appealed to the government to extend the deadline for filing income tax returns till October 31 to facilitate the business community in fulfilling their national obligation.
LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry made an appeal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and FBR Chairman Rashid Langrial to announce the extension.
They said that due to the devastating floods across the country and several other pressing issues a large number of taxpayers will not be able to file their returns by September 30. They stressed the need to provide adequate time to the business community to complete the filing process comfortably.
The LCCI office-bearers further stated that the FBR’s online filing system is also under heavy load causing additional delays and difficulties for taxpayers. They said that the business community is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and the government should adopt a more flexible and facilitative approach in its policies.
They said that if the deadline is not extended many honest taxpayers may unintentionally face penalties and legal complications due to delays beyond their control.
The LCCI office-bearers appealed to the Prime Minister the Finance Minister and the FBR Chairman to immediately announce an extension of the tax return filing deadline till October 31 in order to provide relief to the traders and industrialists.
