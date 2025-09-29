Open Menu

PHA Winter Plan: Lahore To Bloom With Seasonal Flowers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority Lahore has launched a city-wide beautification initiative ahead of the winter season by planting a variety of seasonal flowers across the city.

The plantation of Marigold and Jafri saplings is currently underway on major roads, aiming to add vibrant colors and natural beauty to Lahore’s urban landscape.

According to PHA officials, Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and other roads are being decorated with seasonal blooms. Within the next six weeks, these thoroughfares are expected to be transformed with a burst of floral colors.

In addition to roadsides, flower beds in parks throughout the city are also being filled with seasonal plants to enhance the green spaces and offer citizens a refreshing and pleasant environment.

Speaking about the plan, Director General PHA Mansoor Ahmad stated that yellow, orange and golden-colored flowers will especially adorn the city’s main avenues. He also mentioned that large planters on Mall Road are being filled with floral saplings to further enhance its aesthetic appeal. DG said that the green belts and parks of lahore will be in full bloom over the next two months, creating a delightful atmosphere for residents.

