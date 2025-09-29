Open Menu

Special Meeting Reviews Municipal Services And Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Special meeting reviews municipal services and development projects

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A special meeting of the local authorities of the municipal corporation, Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA), Auqaf Department and Communications Department was held under the chairmanship of Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Chaudhry Faisal Ikram.

The meeting was attended by former Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir, former UC Chairman and President PP-47 Nawaz Bhatti, Adnan Chaudhry, Abdul Hameed Qasim, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Zubair Wattoo, District Enforcement Officer PERA Afzal Sukhera, XEN Highway Kamran Mubarak, Manager Auqaf Azhar Farid, XEN Services Municipal Corporation Bilal Ahmed and SDO Highway Saim Ahmed.

The meeting discussed in detail the improvement of municipal services, immediate restoration of flood-affected bridges and roads, progress on ongoing and new development projects, repair and installation of street lights and practical steps to eliminate encroachments.

On this occasion, the participants presented the performance reports of their respective departments and informed about the future action plan.

Rs. 200 million has been allocated for the upgradation of the Darbar of Hazrat Imam Ali-ul-Haq (RA) so that modern facilities can be provided to the devotees.

On this occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working day and night for the rehabilitation and relief of the flood victims and is utilizing all resources to compensate the losses of the victims.

The aim of the meeting is to promote cooperation between departments and ensure public welfare, development of the city and provision of facilities.

