PML-N’s service-oriented politics wins public trust: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister’s Political Advisor Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan said that service-oriented politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) under visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has earned the respect and trust of the people which clearly reflected in the overwhelming public response during her visit to Faisalabad on Monday.

During welcome address at the inauguration ceremony of Electro Bus Service in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that enthusiastic crowds lining the roads to receive Chief Minister Punjab symbolized the strong bond between her leadership and the common man.

He said that Maryam Nawaz had always placed the common man at the center of her political vision. Earlier, the people had to wait long hours in queues to receive free medicines, but under her reforms, the medicines were delivered at doorsteps of the patients. Similarly, various initiatives such as disabled cards, credit cards and service cards ensured dignity and convenience for disadvantaged groups, he added.

He recalled that during floods, governments traditionally provided relief, but Maryam Nawaz went a step further by declaring flood-victims as “guests of the state” and she personally spent time with them which was a matter of pride for the nation.

He highlighted that Maryam Nawaz had introduced reforms in every sector whereas the critics could only raise two points against her. They raised the first point that Maryam Nawaz received extensive media coverage, although it was only natural since she delivered new projects and good news daily, he added

He said that the second point which was raised that Maryam was elected as CM Punjab because she was daughter of Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah said that having such a lineage was a matter of pride but her political position was earned on merit as she had endured imprisonment, personal losses and political struggles with resilience.

He reminded the gathering that Maryam Nawaz had stood by party workers during difficult times. She visited Quetta after sectarian killings when no other government representative including the then premier came forward to listen to the victims’ families.

“Such courage and perseverance are the true qualifications in politics. Maryam Nawaz has proved herself and attained the office of Chief Minister Punjab on merit. She is the leader of PMLN and, God willing, she will be the future Prime Minister of Pakistan”, he added.

He urged Maryam Nawaz not to respond to baseless criticism as detractors did not deserve attention.

He thanked her for announcing a massive development package for Faisalabad and said that the city had transformed from a large town in 2008 into a major city by 2018 and now under her leadership, it would become a modern metropolis.

He recalled that during her earlier visit, the Chief Minister had promised a metro bus service and an IT university for Faisalabad. Work on the Rs.100 billion metro bus project was progressing rapidly. Now she should fulfill the promise of an IT university as well.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir had already identified possible sites and the project would be a valuable gift for Faisalabad’s youth, he added.

Concluding his address, Rana Sanaullah prayed for her continued success and said that may she enjoy progress and prosperity in every step she takes.