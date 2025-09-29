LDA seals another 108 illegal properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) On the special directives of Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq, the Town Planning Wing of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) intensifying its operations against illegal constructions, unauthorized commercial buildings, and properties with outstanding commercial dues, sealed another 108 properties in the city.

In a large-scale enforcement drive conducted yesterday, LDA teams targetted key localities including Gulberg, Model Town, Main Wahdat Road, Revenue Society and Allama Iqbal Town.

Specifically, 27 properties in Gulberg and Model Town, and 25 properties in Gulshan Ravi and Main Wahdat Road were sealed for illegal commercial use and non-payment of commercial fees.

During the recovery operation, 40 properties in Revenue Society and 16 properties in Allama Iqbal Town were also sealed.

The sealed properties included private schools, workshops, beauty salons, clinics, food outlets, shops, offices, and other commercial establishments operating in violation of LDA regulations.