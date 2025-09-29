Open Menu

Two Robbers Killed In Encounter With CCD Team

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Two robbers killed in encounter with CCD team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Two robbers were killed while two policemen were injured in an alleged police encounter between the Crime Control Department (CCD) team and the robbers, in the vicinity of Kot Radha Kishan.

According to CCD sources here, the injured include ASI Khalid Saleem and Constable Imran, who were shifted to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

According to the sources. the slain robbers were the same accused who had allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband during a robbery at a house a few days ago. Since the incident, the police had been searching for the robbers, against whom several serious cases had already been registered.

According to sources, the CCD team had received a tip-off that the wanted suspects were present in the area, which led to a raid. During this, the suspects opened fire, in response to which the police also returned fire.

In the exchange of fire, two robbers were killed on the spot, while the other accomplices managed to escape. The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation, while further investigations into the incident are underway.

Recent Stories

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritim ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October

17 minutes ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..

17 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s ..

Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties

46 minutes ago
 Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches ..

Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series

47 minutes ago
 Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tol ..

Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time

55 minutes ago
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline

1 hour ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, ..

Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurd ..

Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi

2 hours ago
 UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initi ..

UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women

2 hours ago
 NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may de ..

NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup succes ..

Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan