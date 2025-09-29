Two robbers killed in encounter with CCD team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Two robbers were killed while two policemen were injured in an alleged police encounter between the Crime Control Department (CCD) team and the robbers, in the vicinity of Kot Radha Kishan.

According to CCD sources here, the injured include ASI Khalid Saleem and Constable Imran, who were shifted to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

According to the sources. the slain robbers were the same accused who had allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband during a robbery at a house a few days ago. Since the incident, the police had been searching for the robbers, against whom several serious cases had already been registered.

According to sources, the CCD team had received a tip-off that the wanted suspects were present in the area, which led to a raid. During this, the suspects opened fire, in response to which the police also returned fire.

In the exchange of fire, two robbers were killed on the spot, while the other accomplices managed to escape. The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation, while further investigations into the incident are underway.