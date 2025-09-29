Two Robbers Killed In Encounter With CCD Team
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Two robbers were killed while two policemen were injured in an alleged police encounter between the Crime Control Department (CCD) team and the robbers, in the vicinity of Kot Radha Kishan.
According to CCD sources here, the injured include ASI Khalid Saleem and Constable Imran, who were shifted to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
According to the sources. the slain robbers were the same accused who had allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband during a robbery at a house a few days ago. Since the incident, the police had been searching for the robbers, against whom several serious cases had already been registered.
According to sources, the CCD team had received a tip-off that the wanted suspects were present in the area, which led to a raid. During this, the suspects opened fire, in response to which the police also returned fire.
In the exchange of fire, two robbers were killed on the spot, while the other accomplices managed to escape. The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation, while further investigations into the incident are underway.
Recent Stories
Alizeh Shah denies plastic surgery flaims
Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy to host Quantum Maritime Conference on 8th October
UAE, Egyptian Presidents meet in Cairo to discuss fraternal ties, regional devel ..
Supreme Court restores Justice Tariq Jahangiri’s judicial duties
Emiratis Council for Balanced Development launches Emirates Villages Run Series
Gold price in Pakistan crosses Rs. 400,000 Per Tola for first time
FBR rejects extension in Tax filing deadline
Maryam Nawaz defends Punjab projects: “My Water, My Money”
Sharjah Crown Prince receives reciter Raad Al Kurdi
UAE, Eswatini launch ‘SHE Powers Africa’ initiative to empower women
NCM: Low-pressure system over Indian coasts may develop into tropical system on ..
Expand North Star marks 10 years of startup success in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs9bn development package: sewerage, roads to transform Daska, says minister7 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from on October 137 minutes ago
-
11-kV VPLU feeder restored on Sutlej River, power supply resumes7 minutes ago
-
Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan7 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s service-oriented politics wins public trust: Rana Sanaullah7 minutes ago
-
Special meeting reviews municipal services and development projects7 minutes ago
-
LCCI appeals govt to extend tax return filing deadline7 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in encounter with CCD team7 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 108 illegal properties7 minutes ago
-
UoG holds seminar to mark World Heart Day7 minutes ago
-
PHA winter plan: Lahore to bloom with seasonal flowers7 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court17 minutes ago