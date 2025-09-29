Upgradation of jail hospitals top priority: DC Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu chaired a key meeting of the Jail Health Council to review medical facilities in the district’s four prisons. The meeting discussed practical steps to ensure improved healthcare for inmates.

The DC directed officials to provide modern medical equipment to jail hospitals and ensure the presence of medical staff at all times. He said prisoners are part of society and their welfare is the responsibility of the district administration.

He added that the Punjab government was paying special attention to inmates’ healthcare to provide quality medical facilities in prisons. The DC made it clear that negligence in jail health services would not be tolerated.