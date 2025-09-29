Anti-polio Drive To Start From On October 13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The anti-polio campaign in Sargodha district would be conducted from October 13 to 16, during which 709,266 children under the age of five would be administered polio drops.
The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Abu Bakar on Monday.
The meeting was attended by CEO District Health Authority Dr. Saira Safdar, DHO Dr. Shehzad Gul, officials from concerned departments, religious scholars, and representatives of civil society.
Officials informed the meeting that a total of 3,331 teams were constituted for the campaign, supervised by 167 UC Medical Officers and 612 area in-charges while these include 89 transit teams, 206 fixed teams, and 3,036 mobile teams.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADCG Muhammad Abu Bakar said the Punjab government is taking comprehensive measures to eradicate polio.
He added that detailed micro-plans were prepared for each team, health workers were being trained in phases, and strict monitoring of their performance would be ensured. He stressed that parental cooperation is most crucial for the success of the campaign.
The ADCG further directed health officials to ensure staff attendance, daily reporting, and strong field presence.
Muhammad Abu Bakar warned that negligence would not be tolerated and emphasized that all teams must remain in close coordination with security agencies.
He also instructed that awareness banners be displayed at public places and mosque announcements be made to encourage parents not to hesitate in getting their children vaccinated.
