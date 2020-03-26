UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

116 Arrested In Capital On Violating Section 144

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 01:09 PM

116 arrested in capital on violating Section 144

Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 116 people for violating Section 144 in federal capital on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 116 people for violating Section 144 in Federal capital on Thursday.

According to a private news channel the capital police registered 22 cases against violators of Section 144 imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, 116 people were arrested over breaking the law so far.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Two corona patients recovered, test of 159 people ..

59 seconds ago

Moscow Mayor Orders Suspension of Restaurants Oper ..

1 minute ago

Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines

1 minute ago

Pakistan reports eight deaths after tally of Coron ..

19 minutes ago

For Japan's Abe, Olympic delay may be no sweat

12 minutes ago

Medicinal imports dip over 8% in 8 months of FY 20 ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.