116 arrested in capital on violating Section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 116 people for violating Section 144 in Federal capital on Thursday.

According to a private news channel the capital police registered 22 cases against violators of Section 144 imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, 116 people were arrested over breaking the law so far.