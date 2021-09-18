12 beggars held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 12 professional beggars from various parts of the district.

In a campaign against professional beggars, the teams of different police stations conducted raids in various areas of their jurisdiction and nabbed 12 beggars identified as Hassan, Riaz, Chaman, Liaquat, Lakano, Aslam, Mohsin, Ghulam Shabbir, Arshad, Shamshad, Muhammad Arshad andAsghar Ali.

Cases have been registered.