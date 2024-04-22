Open Menu

12 Candidates Set To Contest For Multan Bye Poll NA-148

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

12 candidates set to contest for Multan bye poll NA-148

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) About 12 candidates belonging to various political parties are on the run to win the sole constituency in the district, NA-148 in upcoming bye-elections scheduled on May 19.

This National Assembly seat was vacant following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman recently.

NA-148 Multan is a significant constituency and the upcoming by-election will attract attention from various political parties vying for victory.

As only 28 days left in the bye-election, all the candidates expedited election campaign in the constituency primarily comprises rural areas, including parts of urban areas such as Multan Cantonment, Multan Cantonment Qanungo Halqa of Multan City Tehsil, Town Committee Qadir Pur Ran, areas of Multan Saddar Tehsil, Bosan Qanungo Halqa, Nawab Pur Qanungo Halqa, Sher Shah Qanungo Halqa and more.

The candidates received nomination papers from the office of Returning Officer Muhammad Saif of NA-148 including Taimur Altaf Malik, Ali Qasim Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khalid Javed Waraich, Ahmed Hussain Dehr, Muhammad Atif Imran, Rubeena Akhtar, Saqib Mahmood Mahay, Rana Jang Sher Ali, Azhar Ahmed Sandila, Jamshed Abbas Bapi, Rana Ameeq and Amjad Hussain.

Political observers are assuming a tough contest between Ali Qasim Gilani,Taimur Altaf and Ahmed Hussain Dehr.

Ali Qasim Gilani is contesting from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) while Taimur Altaf Malik taking part with independent backing from PTI.

On Feb 8 elections, Ahmed Hussain Dehr on PML-N's ticket had grabbed 57989 votes.

The total number of registered voters, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.

The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations has been re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.

A comparison of the electoral rolls reveals a reduction of 171,900 votes in 2024 compared to 2018.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Multan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Jamshed Saddar May 2018 All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Nomination Papers NA-148 NA-154

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

1 hour ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

18 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

18 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan