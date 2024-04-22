12 Candidates Set To Contest For Multan Bye Poll NA-148
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) About 12 candidates belonging to various political parties are on the run to win the sole constituency in the district, NA-148 in upcoming bye-elections scheduled on May 19.
This National Assembly seat was vacant following the resignation of Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani who took oath as the Senate chairman recently.
NA-148 Multan is a significant constituency and the upcoming by-election will attract attention from various political parties vying for victory.
As only 28 days left in the bye-election, all the candidates expedited election campaign in the constituency primarily comprises rural areas, including parts of urban areas such as Multan Cantonment, Multan Cantonment Qanungo Halqa of Multan City Tehsil, Town Committee Qadir Pur Ran, areas of Multan Saddar Tehsil, Bosan Qanungo Halqa, Nawab Pur Qanungo Halqa, Sher Shah Qanungo Halqa and more.
The candidates received nomination papers from the office of Returning Officer Muhammad Saif of NA-148 including Taimur Altaf Malik, Ali Qasim Gilani, son of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Khalid Javed Waraich, Ahmed Hussain Dehr, Muhammad Atif Imran, Rubeena Akhtar, Saqib Mahmood Mahay, Rana Jang Sher Ali, Azhar Ahmed Sandila, Jamshed Abbas Bapi, Rana Ameeq and Amjad Hussain.
Political observers are assuming a tough contest between Ali Qasim Gilani,Taimur Altaf and Ahmed Hussain Dehr.
Ali Qasim Gilani is contesting from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) while Taimur Altaf Malik taking part with independent backing from PTI.
On Feb 8 elections, Ahmed Hussain Dehr on PML-N's ticket had grabbed 57989 votes.
The total number of registered voters, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan stands at 213,333, with 111,639 male voters and 101,694 female voters.
The constituency, previously labelled as NA-154 Multan-I in the 2018 election delimitations has been re-designated as NA-148 Multan-I.
A comparison of the electoral rolls reveals a reduction of 171,900 votes in 2024 compared to 2018.
