12 Child Beggars Rescued
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued 12 child beggars during the last week.
CPWB spokesperson Naveed Mukhtar said on Sunday, the under custody child beggars
were caught from various locations of the city during operations. They were runaway,
missing persons, and other vulnerable individuals.
