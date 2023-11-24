12 underage drivers nabbed in Attock

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Twelve more children were apprehended on Friday in the ongoing crackdown against underage drivers with unlicensed vehicles in the Attock district

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Twelve more children were apprehended on Friday in the ongoing crackdown against underage drivers with unlicensed vehicles in the Attock district.

The intensified action by Attock traffic police is a response to a tragic incident in Lahore that claimed six lives, including two infants and two women.

In the past 24 hours, 12 drivers were arrested, four each were apprehended in Attock City and Fatehjang, and two each in Hassanabdal and Jand.

The campaign aims to deter violators and contribute to the reduction of fatal accidents.

