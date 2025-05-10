120kg Unhygienic Meat Discarded In DG Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:00 PM
DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) The district administration foiled a bid to sell unhygienic meat from a dead animal and seized and discarded approximately 120 kilogram meat.
The meat was safely destroyed under the supervision of the Punjab food Authority.
Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Usman Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Nazar Hussain Korai led the operation in collaboration with officials from the Punjab Food Authority, Livestock and other departments. According to Assistant Commissioner Korai, the meat was being brought into the city from Kot Haibat on a motorcycle cart. The authorities tracked and intercepted the vehicle within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.
Upon inspection by veterinary experts, it was confirmed that the meat was from a dead animal, unfit for human consumption.
The rickshaw driver was taken into custody. The confiscated meat and vehicle were handed over to the police and later disposed of in a secure manner by the Punjab Food Authority. The AC headquarters said that all possible measures would be taken to provide halal and healthy meat to people.
All butchers were directed to slaughter animals only in designated slaughterhouses and ensure that meat is stamped and verified by a veterinary doctor before it reaches the market.
