13 Criminals Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) District police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown,here on Saturday.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations arrested Nadeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed, Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others
Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,131 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 146 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
