Open Menu

13 Criminals Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 01:40 PM

13 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) District police arrested 13 criminals during a crackdown,here on Saturday.

A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations arrested Nadeem,Naseer,Nouman,Naveed, Nasrullah,Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others

Police recovered 2kg hashish,2kg opium,131 litres of liquor,nine pistols,nine guns and 146 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 hour ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

14 hours ago
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

14 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

14 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

14 hours ago
 Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

14 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

14 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan