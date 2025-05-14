Open Menu

1.3 Mln Afghan Refugees Repatriated From Pakistan, NA Told

Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

1.3 mln afghan refugees repatriated from Pakistan, NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Mukhtar Ahmad Malik informed the National Assembly on Wednesday that approximately 1.3 million Afghan refugees have been repatriated from Pakistan so far.

Responding to a question raised by MNA Anjum Aqeel Khan during the National Assembly session, Malik stated that around 3 million Afghan refugees had been residing in Pakistan.

Of these, 813,000 hold Afghan Citizen Cards (ECC), while 1.3 million possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

He emphasized that under the One Document Regime, Afghan nationals who wish to enter Pakistan for medical treatment, education, or business purposes are welcome, provided they obtain the appropriate visa and carry valid documentation.

