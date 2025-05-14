Open Menu

Terrorism Claims Lives Over 90,000 Countrymen In War Against Terrorism: NA Told

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Terrorism claims lives over 90,000 countrymen in war against terrorism: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said that terrorism has inflicted a devastating toll on Pakistan, claiming the lives of over 90,000 people, including civilians, security personnel and law enforcement officials.

Responding to a Point of Order raised by Sunni Ittehad Council MNA, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, he said Pakistan has paid a steep price in the war against terror, both in terms of human lives and economic losses, which run into hundreds of billions of Dollars.

He emphasized that in the aftermath of terrorist attacks, security forces and law enforcement agencies have relentlessly pursued and neutralized the perpetrators to safeguard cities and communities.

Commenting on the resurgence of terrorist activities in the country, Dr. Tariq questioned the underlying factors behind this new wave of violence.

He raised concerns about foreign involvement, saying that investigations point toward the presence of Indian-backed proxy groups operating within Pakistan, which are being actively targeted and dismantled by security agencies.

"The core driver of the ongoing conflict with India is the presence of these foreign-sponsored elements. Our forces are engaged in a broader national effort to neutralize such threats," he said.

Dr. Tariq reiterated the government’s commitment to the full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), stressing that it is being enforced nationwide.

He also highlighted the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in Apex Committee, where decisions are taken through consensus and inter-agency coordination.

The minister clarified that military and law enforcement operations are not arbitrary but are intelligence-driven, targeting areas where terrorists have established safe havens and are planning attacks.

"There is a strong, unified demand from the people of Pakistan to eliminate terrorism in all its forms," the minister said, adding, "We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and commend the unwavering courage of those who continue to defend the nation."

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan