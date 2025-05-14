Terrorism claims lives over 90,000 countrymen in war against terrorism: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Wednesday said that terrorism has inflicted a devastating toll on Pakistan, claiming the lives of over 90,000 people, including civilians, security personnel and law enforcement officials.

Responding to a Point of Order raised by Sunni Ittehad Council MNA, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, he said Pakistan has paid a steep price in the war against terror, both in terms of human lives and economic losses, which run into hundreds of billions of Dollars.

He emphasized that in the aftermath of terrorist attacks, security forces and law enforcement agencies have relentlessly pursued and neutralized the perpetrators to safeguard cities and communities.

Commenting on the resurgence of terrorist activities in the country, Dr. Tariq questioned the underlying factors behind this new wave of violence.

He raised concerns about foreign involvement, saying that investigations point toward the presence of Indian-backed proxy groups operating within Pakistan, which are being actively targeted and dismantled by security agencies.

"The core driver of the ongoing conflict with India is the presence of these foreign-sponsored elements. Our forces are engaged in a broader national effort to neutralize such threats," he said.

Dr. Tariq reiterated the government’s commitment to the full implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), stressing that it is being enforced nationwide.

He also highlighted the role of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister in Apex Committee, where decisions are taken through consensus and inter-agency coordination.

The minister clarified that military and law enforcement operations are not arbitrary but are intelligence-driven, targeting areas where terrorists have established safe havens and are planning attacks.

"There is a strong, unified demand from the people of Pakistan to eliminate terrorism in all its forms," the minister said, adding, "We salute the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty and commend the unwavering courage of those who continue to defend the nation."