House luggage gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Precious luggage of a house was reduced to ashes in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a house situated at Chak No.100-JB due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many houses. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.