Open Menu

House Luggage Gutted

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

House luggage gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Precious luggage of a house was reduced to ashes in the area of Nishatabad police station.

A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a house situated at Chak No.100-JB due to short-circuiting.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.

Receiving information, the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many houses. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

18 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

19 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

19 hours ago
Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

1 day ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

1 day ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan