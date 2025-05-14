House Luggage Gutted
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Precious luggage of a house was reduced to ashes in the area of Nishatabad police station.
A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that fire erupted in a house situated at Chak No.100-JB due to short-circuiting.
The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material present on the spot.
Receiving information, the fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts of many houses. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
House luggage gutted55 seconds ago
-
Body of teenager boy found from canal after 3 days56 seconds ago
-
Terrorism claims lives over 90,000 countrymen in war against terrorism: NA told58 seconds ago
-
1.3 mln afghan refugees repatriated from Pakistan, NA told1 minute ago
-
PTV, National Media fulfilled responsibilities during Indian aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal1 minute ago
-
Comprehensive measures underway to revive sports in Pakistan, NA informed1 minute ago
-
Commissioner reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements1 minute ago
-
CDA's compensation for demolished margalla hills structures to begin soon: Mukhtar Malik11 minutes ago
-
A decade of opportunity: Employment milestones from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments11 minutes ago
-
DHO Kamber paid visits to RHC Qubo Saeed Khan11 minutes ago
-
Families of thalassemia and hemophilia patients visit National Assembly21 minutes ago