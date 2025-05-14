Open Menu

Body Of Teenager Boy Found From Canal After 3 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 have succeeded in finding body of a teenager boy from Jhang Branch Canal after three days of his drowning in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 18-year-old Arsalan, son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Chak No.

275-JB jumped into Jhang Branch Canal for taking bath on Monday morning near Khairwala Bungalow on Painsara-Bhowana Road but he drowned.

Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search operation but in vain. However, Rescue 1122 succeeded in fishing out the corpse of ill-fated boy from the canal after hectic efforts three days.

Later, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

