Body Of Teenager Boy Found From Canal After 3 Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 have succeeded in finding body of a teenager boy from Jhang Branch Canal after three days of his drowning in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 18-year-old Arsalan, son of Muhammad Aslam, resident of Chak No.
275-JB jumped into Jhang Branch Canal for taking bath on Monday morning near Khairwala Bungalow on Painsara-Bhowana Road but he drowned.
Receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started search operation but in vain. However, Rescue 1122 succeeded in fishing out the corpse of ill-fated boy from the canal after hectic efforts three days.
Later, the body was handed over to his legal heirs for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life
Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan
Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan
PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
House luggage gutted4 minutes ago
-
Body of teenager boy found from canal after 3 days4 minutes ago
-
Terrorism claims lives over 90,000 countrymen in war against terrorism: NA told4 minutes ago
-
1.3 mln afghan refugees repatriated from Pakistan, NA told5 minutes ago
-
PTV, National Media fulfilled responsibilities during Indian aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal5 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive measures underway to revive sports in Pakistan, NA informed5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Eid-ul-Azha arrangements5 minutes ago
-
CDA's compensation for demolished margalla hills structures to begin soon: Mukhtar Malik14 minutes ago
-
A decade of opportunity: Employment milestones from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders crackdown on encroachments15 minutes ago
-
DHO Kamber paid visits to RHC Qubo Saeed Khan15 minutes ago
-
Families of thalassemia and hemophilia patients visit National Assembly25 minutes ago