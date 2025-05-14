Open Menu

FESCO Redresses 39,164 Complaints Through CCMS During April

Published May 14, 2025 | 03:00 PM

FESCO redresses 39,164 complaints through CCMS during April

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) redressed 39,164 complaints through Customer Complaint Management System (CCMS) during April 2025.

Deputy Director Complaints Cell FESCO Hafiz Shehzad said here on Wednesday that Power Information Technology Company (PITC) had compiled a report of FESCO Call Center 118 according to which FESCO had received 39500 complaints through CCMS 118 during April 2025.

Out of these, FESCO had addressed 39164 complaints while 336 complaints are under process, he added.

He said that 8329 complaints were filed from FESCO First Circle, 11590 from FESCO Second Circle, 2519 from Jhang Circle, 10597 from Sargodha Circle, 2880 from Mianwali Circle and 3585 complaints were submitted from Toba Tek Singh Circle. Most of the complaints were relating to new electricity supply connections and replacement of old wires, he added.

