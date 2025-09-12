Open Menu

136 Drug Dealers Held In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 08:50 PM

136 drug dealers held in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Punjab Police arrested 136 drug dealers in 245 raids conducted across the province in the past 24 hours, as part of the chief minister’s “Drug-Free Punjab” campaign.

A police spokesperson said that during the operation, authorities seized 83-kg charas, nine kilograms of ice, six kilograms of heroin and 1,118 liters of liquor from the arrested individuals.

The spokesperson confirmed that the crackdown aims to disrupt the entire drug supply chain, with a special focus on areas near educational institutions and hostels to protect the youth from narcotics.

Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar emphasised intensifying these efforts, stating that those involved in drug smuggling and peddling must face strict legal action without delay.

