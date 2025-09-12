Speech contest at school level held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A tehsil level speech competition was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary school People's Colony here on Friday.

The students of 33 schools from the city participated in the contest.

The district level competition was also held in the same institution in which the students who were declared first from all the tehsils of Faisalabad participated.

Later, the division level competition was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School People's Colony No. 1.

The position holders from all the districts of Faisalabad division participated in this competition.

In this wonderful competition, Aruba Waseem, a talented student of Government MC Model Girls Higher Secondary School Samanabad, secured the first position.