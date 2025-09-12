Open Menu

Speech Contest At School Level Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Speech contest at school level held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A tehsil level speech competition was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary school People's Colony here on Friday.

The students of 33 schools from the city participated in the contest.

The district level competition was also held in the same institution in which the students who were declared first from all the tehsils of Faisalabad participated.

Later, the division level competition was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School People's Colony No. 1.

The position holders from all the districts of Faisalabad division participated in this competition.

In this wonderful competition, Aruba Waseem, a talented student of Government MC Model Girls Higher Secondary School Samanabad, secured the first position.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

26 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

40 minutes ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

41 minutes ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

2 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

3 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

4 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

4 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

4 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan