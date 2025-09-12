Speech Contest At School Level Held
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A tehsil level speech competition was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary school People's Colony here on Friday.
The students of 33 schools from the city participated in the contest.
The district level competition was also held in the same institution in which the students who were declared first from all the tehsils of Faisalabad participated.
Later, the division level competition was held at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School People's Colony No. 1.
The position holders from all the districts of Faisalabad division participated in this competition.
In this wonderful competition, Aruba Waseem, a talented student of Government MC Model Girls Higher Secondary School Samanabad, secured the first position.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers advised to pay special attention towards cotton crop management1 minute ago
-
Speech contest at school level held1 minute ago
-
Educational scholarships distributed among deserving Christian students1 minute ago
-
Acting President Gilani discusses flood relief, rehab with Governor Kundi11 minutes ago
-
Man rescued safely after sudden rise in Swan River water21 minutes ago
-
ADC-I visits PMC Hospital Nawabshah31 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Rs10bn defamation suit hearing against PTI founder until Sept 1631 minutes ago
-
Cervical Cancer Vaccination seminar held in Hyderabad31 minutes ago
-
Ration cards in flood-affected areas to be distributed31 minutes ago
-
NEECA pushes hydroponics as water & energy efficient solution for Pakistan’s agriculture31 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for harassing girl31 minutes ago
-
Health services being provided to flood victims in Kot Momin31 minutes ago