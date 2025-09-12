Man Rescued Safely After Sudden Rise In Swan River Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A man was rescued safely on Friday after being stranded by a sudden rise in water levels in the Swan River near Swan Bridge.
Upon receiving an emergency call, the Punjab Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi) rushed to the scene while dispatched two emergency vehicles and a team of four trained rescuers to the site.
The man had taken refuge on a large rock in the middle of the fast-flowing river when the water surged.
The team used professional rescue techniques to navigate the dangerous currents.
Displaying remarkable courage and skill, they managed to reach the trapped man and bring him safely to shore.
“Our teams are trained to deal with such emergencies and acted promptly to save the life,” a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.
Local residents and social circles praised the rescuers for their swift response, saying their efforts not only saved a precious life but also strengthened public confidence in the emergency service.
