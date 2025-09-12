Open Menu

Man Rescued Safely After Sudden Rise In Swan River Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Man rescued safely after sudden rise in Swan River water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A man was rescued safely on Friday after being stranded by a sudden rise in water levels in the Swan River near Swan Bridge.

Upon receiving an emergency call, the Punjab Emergency Services Department (Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi) rushed to the scene while dispatched two emergency vehicles and a team of four trained rescuers to the site.

The man had taken refuge on a large rock in the middle of the fast-flowing river when the water surged.

The team used professional rescue techniques to navigate the dangerous currents.

Displaying remarkable courage and skill, they managed to reach the trapped man and bring him safely to shore.

“Our teams are trained to deal with such emergencies and acted promptly to save the life,” a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

Local residents and social circles praised the rescuers for their swift response, saying their efforts not only saved a precious life but also strengthened public confidence in the emergency service.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

22 minutes ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

23 minutes ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

53 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

3 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

3 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

4 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan