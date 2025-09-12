Acting President Gilani discusses flood relief, rehab with Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday held a meeting with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr to discuss matters related to flood relief and rehabilitation in the province.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi provided a detailed briefing on the current situation on the ground, including the scale of damage to life, livelihoods, livestock, and agriculture. The need for swift and effective relief, as well as long-term rehabilitation, also came under discussion, a Presidency's news release said.

Gilani reaffirmed that, following the direction of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the government has declared a climate and agriculture emergency in the country, a move aimed at supporting the agricultural sector in these testing times. He urged that financial assistance for those affected through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) should be expedited to ensure relief reaches those who have suffered the most.

He stressed that assessment of losses must be made a priority, and that flood-water subsidies, damage to life, livelihoods, livestock, and agricultural land must be evaluated without delay so that rehabilitation and reconstruction can begin immediately.

Gilani said that he would soon seek a briefing from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and personally visit the flood-affected areas of South Punjab to assess needs and oversee relief operations.

Senator Falak Naz was also present during the meeting.

Later, the acting president separately met with Maqsood Ali Kamboh, PPP Coordinator California, USA, as well as parliamentarians Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, JUI-P), MNA Naveed Aamir Jeeva (PPP), and MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail (PPP), who apprised him of the flood situation in their respective areas.

Talking to them Gilani stated that it is encouraging to note that the provincial government of Punjab is making every possible effort to minimise the damages caused by the floods. However, he emphasised that the scale of the disaster is so critical and widespread that no single government can manage the relief and recovery effort alone. He appealed to philanthropists, industrialists, businesspersons and civil society to step forward in support of their displaced and affected brethren.

Gilani also called for coordinated efforts between Federal and provincial authorities, non-governmental organisations, and the private sector, to ensure timely relief, rehabilitation, and recovery, including restoring essential services and providing shelter, food, medical assistance, and infrastructure repair.