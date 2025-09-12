Farmers advised to pay special attention towards cotton crop management

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised farmers to pay special attention towards management of cotton crops in the wake of monsoon rains and floods.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that due to monsoon rains, weeds grow abundantly therefore, their immediate removal must be ensured. In addition, wherever possible, proper drainage of rain and flood water should be arranged to protect cotton plants from wilting, he added.

He further said that in flood-affected cotton fields, after the water recedes, farmers should spray 2% of urea solution.

For obtaining better yield and promoting more flowers and bolls, prepare a solution of 300 grams boric acid,

250 grams of zinc sulphate, 250 grams of magnesium sulphate and 250–300 grams of potassium nitrate in 100 liters of water and spray with a gap of seven days.

This practice would significantly improve crop productivity, he said and added that if the crop tends to grow excessively after rains, farmers should spray Mepiquat Chloride at the rate of 80 to 100 ml per acre.