Educational scholarships distributed among deserving Christian students

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a grand ceremony titled “Maryam’s Dream, Minority-Friendly Punjab”, to distribute educational scholarships to deserving minority students was held at DMC Hall here Friday.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was chief guest. MPA Qudsia Batool, former MNA Haji Akram Ansari, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Fazal Abbas, political leaders, parents and a large number of teachers were present.

On this occasion, scholarship cheques were given to 290 students in the division from matriculation to postgraduate level. At least 1016 minority students from all over Punjab are benefiting from this scholarship program. Intermediate students were provided Rs 30,000 and master degree holders were given Rs 100,000.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said that youth are the bright future of Pakistan. “An educated mother is the foundation of an educated society”, he said, adding that the government is taking measures to impart modern education to the youth.

He said that CM Punjab is paying a special focus on education and the Education Minister is also active day and night in this regard.

He added that the Punjab government's vision is to eliminate the feeling of deprivations of minorities. Minority cards have been issued to minority families living below the poverty line, while basic facilities are also being provided to them on priority basis.

The provincial minister said that the Punjab government is striving hard to provide relief to the flood victims in the province.

Arora said that Christian community has rendered outstanding services for Pakistan in every sector including education, health and defense. The CM Punjab has provided free academic facilities for the minority youth for preparation of digital skills and CSS, where two batches have been completed so far and all the expenses have been borne by the Punjab government, he added.