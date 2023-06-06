The 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues on the second day here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues on the second day here on Tuesday.

The exhibition has been organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the Sindh Government at Dolmen Mall, Karachi. The event's objective is to facilitate better incomes for the women artisans of rural Sindh.

A large number of visitors and buyers are visiting stalls and showed their interest in handicrafts.

Citizens appreciated the artisan crafts and exhibition.They said such crafts exhibitions are promoting rural women artisans and their handicrafts in big urban markets of Karachi.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Khalhoro and staff of the Crafts and Enterprise Development (CED)-SRSO are facilitating and briefing them during the visit.

At the exhibition, over 96 business Development Groups of 12 districts, showcasing and marketing their hand made crafts including Plazo, Shalwar, Garara, Trouser, Shawl, Duppta, Stoles, Waistcoat, date Leaf, Wheat Straw, Khussa, Moora, Straw and Rillis, bed sheets and cushions.

The crafts exhibition receiving an overwhelming response from local and international visitors in order to support a noble cause by making a difference in the lives women artisan of Sindh.

Hundreds of women, bureaucracy and renowned persons visiting the exhibition and appreciated the work of skilled women entrepreneurs and SRSO efforts.

It is mention over here that the four day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary Social Welfare Sindh, Dr Sheeren Mustafa Narejo on Monday.