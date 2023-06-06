UrduPoint.com

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition Continues

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 09:00 PM

13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues

The 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues on the second day here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The 13h Sartyoon Sang Crafts Exhibition continues on the second day here on Tuesday.

The exhibition has been organized by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in collaboration with the Sindh Government at Dolmen Mall, Karachi. The event's objective is to facilitate better incomes for the women artisans of rural Sindh.

A large number of visitors and buyers are visiting stalls and showed their interest in handicrafts.

Citizens appreciated the artisan crafts and exhibition.They said such crafts exhibitions are promoting rural women artisans and their handicrafts in big urban markets of Karachi.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SRSO, Muhammad Dital Khalhoro and staff of the Crafts and Enterprise Development (CED)-SRSO are facilitating and briefing them during the visit.

At the exhibition, over 96 business Development Groups of 12 districts, showcasing and marketing their hand made crafts including Plazo, Shalwar, Garara, Trouser, Shawl, Duppta, Stoles, Waistcoat, date Leaf, Wheat Straw, Khussa, Moora, Straw and Rillis, bed sheets and cushions.

The crafts exhibition receiving an overwhelming response from local and international visitors in order to support a noble cause by making a difference in the lives women artisan of Sindh.

Hundreds of women, bureaucracy and renowned persons visiting the exhibition and appreciated the work of skilled women entrepreneurs and SRSO efforts.

It is mention over here that the four day Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition was inaugurated by Secretary Social Welfare Sindh, Dr Sheeren Mustafa Narejo on Monday.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Business Visit Enterprise Women Market Event From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS sch ..

Bybit deepens UAE roots with AED 1 million AUS scholarship

13 minutes ago
 Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Rus ..

Moscow to Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit in July - Russian Ambassador

13 minutes ago
 SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as directo ..

SSP headquarters Abbottabad transferred as director training police college Mans ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release requir ..

Sindh Abadgar Ittehad urges IRSA to release required quantum of water

13 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace P ..

Zelenskyy Tells Papal Envoy Only Ukraine's Peace Plan Is Acceptable

11 minutes ago
 Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collabor ..

Emirates Dermatology Society and Novartis collaborate to raise awareness on skin ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.