140 police officers transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Monday transferred and posted 140 police officers.

Inspector Javed Siddique after promotion to rank DSP has been appointed at DSP CIA Kotwali Lahore, Inspector Farooq Hussain after promotion to DSP has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Zulfiqar Hassan after promotion to DSP has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Chadhar has been promoted to DSP and appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Ayyaz Mehmood after promotion to DSP has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Qamar Mumtaz after promotion to DSP was appointed to DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Rashid Muneer Ramay after promotion to DSP appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Syed Hammad has been appointed as DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Abdul Satar has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore.

However, Inspector Muhammad Ashraf has been appointed as DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Raza Abbas after promotion to DSP has been appointed as DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Saleem Arif after promotion has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Amjad Ali after promotion has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Jameel Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP CTD Punjab Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Naeem Tiwana after promotion has been appointed DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, Inspector Saeedul Rehman after promotion has been appointed DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, Inspector Mazhar Farooq after promotion has been appointed DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, Inspector Miss Qurutal Ain after promotion has been appointed DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, Inspector Inaam Elahi after promotion has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Miss Saulat Batool after promotion has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Ilyas after promotion has been appointed Dsp Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Khadim Hussain after promotion has been appointed Dsp Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Mehboob Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Miss Saima Anwar after promotion has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Mirza Yousaf Raza after promotion has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Fazal Abbas after promotion has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Sohail Iqbal after promotion has been appointed DSP Investigation-IV Investigation Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Bashir Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP Traffic Punjab Lahore, Inspector Junaid Mohsin after promotion has been appointed DSP Traffic Punjab Lahore, Inspector Miss Nilofar Hayat after promotion has been appointed DSP Traffic Punjab Lahore, Inspector Shamshad Khalid after promotion has been appointed DSP Traffic Punjab Lahore, Inspector Riasat Ali after promotion has been appointed DSP Police Training College Lahore, Inspector Syed Muntazer Mehdi after promotion has been appointed DSP Tele (TP) Punjab Lahore, Inspector Afzaal after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Kahota Rawalpindi, Inspector Syed Azhar Hussain Shah after promotion has been appointed DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi, Inspector Muhammad Akram after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Sadar Jehlum, Inspector Amjad Shehzad after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Sadar Kahota Rawalpindi.

Likewise, Malik Tariq Mehboob has been appointed SDPO City Rawalpindi, SDPO City Rawalpindi Faisal Saleem has been appointed DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, SDPO Sadar Rawalpindi Muhammad Ilyas has been appointed DSP Headquarters Gujranwala, ASP/SDPO Sadar Bahawalpur Muhammad Shoaib Masood has been appointed SDPO Sadar Rawalpindi ASP /SDPO Miss Maham Khan has been appointed SDPO Bhalwal Sargodha, SDPO Sadar Jehlum saleem Akbar has been appointed DSP Security VVIP-I, Rawalpindi, SDPO Chenab Nagar Chiniot Falak Sher has been appointed as DSP Headquarters Vehari, SDPO Factory Area Faislabad Nasir Nawaz has been appointed DSP-IX SPU Punjab Lahore against vacant seat. DSP Security Special Branch Lahore Muhammad Usman Haider has been appointed as SDPO Nishat Abad Faislabad, Inamul Haq has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, SDPO Kotwali Faislabad Shahid Hussain has been appointed DSP Headquarters Khanewal against vacant seat, SDPO Gojra Toba Tek Singh Khalid Mehmood has been appointed DSP Organised Crime Okara, DSP Headquarters Pakpattan Javed Ashraf has been appointed DSP PHP Punjab Lahore, DSP Organised Crime Pakpattan Muhammad Ikram has been appointed SDPO Sadar Pakpattan, SDPO Sadar Pakpattan Fiaz Hussain has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab, DSP PHP Sahiwal Nasir Zia Gunman has been appointed DSP Organised Crime Sahiwal, DSP Organised Crime Sadar Lahore Muhammad Yaqoob Awan has been appointed SDPO Township Lahore, SDPO Baghbanpura Lahore Ashraf Hayat has been appointed DSP Old Anarkali Lahore, SDPO Old Anarkali Lahore Azmat Hayat has been appointed DSP III Anti Riot Unit Lahore, SDPO Defense Lahore Zafar Javed Malik has been appointed DSP Cia Model Town Lahore, SDPO Saman Abad Lahore, Masood Ahmad has been appointed DSP Punjab Constabulary Farooqabad, SDPO Garden Town Lahore Shehzad Rafiq has been appointed SDPO Gulberg Lahore, ASP Miss Bushra Jameel has been appointed ASP headquarters Dolphin Squad Lahore against Vacant seat, DSP Investigation Headquarters Canttt Lahore Syed Mustehsan Ali Shah has been appointed SDPO Iqbal Town lahore, SDPO Iqbal Town Lahore Muhammad Saleem has been appointed DSP Investigation Headquarters Model Town Lahore, Saleem Mukhtar Butt has been appointed DSP Ghazi Company Lahore, DSP Security Terrorism Prevention Lahore Zahid Mukhtar Nizami has been appointed DSP VVIP Security Lahore, DSP Investigation Headquarters Civil Lines Lahore Waqar Ahmad has been appointed DSP Anti Terrorism Investigation-I Squad Lahore, SDPO Alipur M.

Garh Nasir Ali Saqib has been appointed SDPO Sadar DG Khan, awaiting for posting, DSP Asif Rashid has been appointed as SDPO Bangla Acha Rajanpur, SDPO Bangla Acha Rajanpur Rameez Ahmad has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, SDPO Jampur Rajanpur Muhammad Tariq has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, SDPO Kror Lal Eesan Layyah has been appointed SDPO Sadar-II Kot Chhutta DG Khan. Awaiting for posting Khalid Mehmood Shah has been appointed DSP RIB against vacant post. SDPO Zafarwal Narowal Khalid Mehmood Dar has been appointed DSP Headquarters Hafizabad, ADIG Gujranwala Region Muhammad Nawaz has been appointed DSP RIB Gujranwala against vacant seat, SDPO Kamonki Gujranwala ASP Nosherwan Ali has been appointed SDPO Kabirwala Khanewal, SDPO Safdarabad Sheikhupura Khalid Mehmood has been appointed DSP Organised Crime Sheikhupura, SDPO Sadar Kaswar Alam Sher Javed has been appointed DSP Special Branch Punjab, SDPO Bara Garh Nankana Sahib Syed Zafar Abbas Naqvi has been appointed DSP Punjab assmbaly Lahore, SDPO Liaqatpur Raheem Yar Khan Javed has been appointed DSP Headquarters Kasur, SDPO Nankana Sahib Syed Ashfaq Hussain Kazmi has been appointed SDPO Sadar Kasur, Inspector Khalid Hussain Tarar has been appointed DSP City Chiniot, Inspector Ishtiaq Rasool has been appointed DSP Headquarters Faisaabd, Inspector Nasir Mehmood Khan has been appointed DSP Sdpo Factory area Fasialbad, Inspector Fayyaz Hussain Ehsaan appointed DSP SDPO Kotwali Faislabad, Inspector Iftikhar Ahmad has been appointed DSP SDPO Gojra Toba Tek Singh, Inspector Masood Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP IAB Sahiwal Region, Inspector Naveed Sarwar after promotion has been appointed DSP Headquarters Pakpattan Shareef, Inspector Tasawar Ali after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO City Sahiwal, Inspector Khalid Mehmood Farooqi after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Baghbanpura Lahore, Inspector Syed Sohail Hussain Kazmi after promotion has been appointed dsp SDPO Muslim Town Lahore, Inspector Ghulam Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP Mobiles Sadar Lahore, Inspector Ahmad Sajjad Cheema after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Shore Kot Jhang, Inspector Waheed Ishaq after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Samanabad Lahore, Inspector Muzaffar Akram after promotion has been DSP SDPO Garden Town Lahore, Inspector Qadeer Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP Admin Lahore, Inspector Ashfaq Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP Security Terrorism Prevention Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Khalid Malik after promotion has been appointed DSP Securit-II Civil Secretariat Lahore, Inspector Rehan Jamal after promotion has been appointed Dsp Investigation Headquarters Sadar Lahore, Inspector Kashif Dogar has been appointed Dsp Investigation Headquarters City Lahore, Inspector Khalid Rauf has been appointed DSP SDPO Alipur Muzaffar Garh, Inspector Fiazul Haq after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Rajanpur, Inspector Pervez Akhtar has been appointed DSP Organised Crime Rajanpur, Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Karor Laal Eesan Layyah, Inspector Muhammad Hayat has been appointed DSP SDPO Chobara Layyah against a vacant post, Inspector Karamat Ali after promotion has been appointed DSP Headquarters Narowal, Inspector Asif Hussain Zafarwal Narowal, Inspector Zaigham Sana after promotion has been appointed ADIG Gujranwala Region, Inspector Zulfuqar Ali has been appointed DSP Organised Crime Sialkot, Inspector Amir Malik after promotion has been promoted DSP SDPO Kamoki Gujranwala, Inspector Muhammad Akram after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Chenab Nagar Chiniot, Inspector Riaz Ahmad has been appointed DSP SDPO Safdar Abad Sheikhupura, Inspector Wasif Abbas has been appointed DSP Headquarters Nankana Sahib, Inspector Muhammad Hayat after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Bara Garh Nankana Sahib, Inspector Ghulam Rasool has been appointed DSP SDPO Nankana Sahib, Inspector Khalid Aslam has been promoted DSP Chunnia Kasur, Inspector Rauf Ahmad has been appointed DSP headquarters Sargodha, Inspector Amir Abbas Sherazi after promotion has been appointed DSP SDPO Darya Khan Bhakkar, Inspector Muhammad Afzaal Lodhi has been appointed DSP-VII SPU Punjab Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Nasir Ghauri after promotion has been appointed SDPO Sadar Lodhran, Inspector Gul Hassan has been appointed DSP Bahwalnagar against vacant post, Inspector Imran Arif has been appointed DSP SDPO Yazman Bahwalpur, Inspector Muhammad Aslam Khan has been appointed DSP SDPO Liaqatpur Raheemyar Khan, Inspector Muhammad Aslam Sabir has been appointed DSP SDPO Sadar Bahwalpur, Inspector Ejaz Hussain has been appointed DSP Khairpur Tamay Wali Bahwalpur, Inspector Shahid Pervez has been appointed DSP SDPO Haroonabad Bahawalnagr, Inspector Miss Naureen Ramzan has been appointed DSP Control Room CPO Punjab Lahore, whereas, DSP Control Room CPO Punjab Lahore, Arshad Latif transferred and posted as DSP Special Branch Punjab Lahore, Inspector Muhammad Ayub has been appointed DSP-XI SPU Punjab Lahore, Inspector Miss Iffatul Nisa has been appointed DSP Punjab Constabulary Farooq Abad, DSP Tele (TP) Punjab Lahore Muhammad Aslam transferred and posted as DSP Punjab constabulary Farooqabad, Inspector Muhammad Ramzan after promotion has been appointed DSP Headquarters Chiniot, waiting for posting, DSP Asif Kamal has been appointed DSP Traffic Punjab Lahore, with immediate effect.