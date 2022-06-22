1440 kg dead chicken seized, destroyed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) team has seized 1,440 kilograms (kg) dead chicken from the area of Sheikhupura road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) team has seized 1,440 kilograms (kg) dead chicken from the area of Sheikhupura road.

PFA spokesman said on Wednesday that PFA team nabbed two accused red handed while transporting 1,440 kg dead chicken. The accused during initial interrogation confessed that meat of these chickens was supplied to various hotels and restaurants.

Later, the PFA team destroyed these dead chickens at dumping site with the help of workers of Faisalabad Waste Management Authority and the accused were locked behind bars in Balochni police station.

Further investigation against them was under progress, he added.

Meanwhile, PFA team also unearthed an illegal juice factory near islam Nagar where spurious and unhygienic beverage was being prepared. The PFA team seized 1,000 liter injurious juice along with 570 liters chemical and other items and destroyed them later on.

The team also confiscated juice making machines, packet sealing guns and other material from the spot while further investigation was under progress, spokesman said.