145 gangs busted in four months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) District police smashed 145 dacoit and thief gangs and recovered the booty worth millions of rupees during the last four month of the current year.

A police spokesperson on Monday said that police teams in different raids smashed 145 active gangs and nabbed their 376 members.

Police recovered looted property worth Rs 104 million including 2 cars, 467 motorcycles, 11 loader rickshaws, 55 cell phones, 4 laptops, 2 motorcycle rickshaws, cable wire, 25 batteries, collar plates, jewelry, cash and other items in addition to recovering 38 cattle. The illicit weapons included 124 pistols, a carbine, two repeater guns, a Kalashnikov and hundreds of bullets.