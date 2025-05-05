Hostile elements not be allowed to succeed in destabilizing Balochistan: COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) on Monday warned that the nefarious designs of hostile elements, who seek to incite violence, spread fear, and destabilize Balochistan, will not be allowed to succeed.

Interacting with participants of 15th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters, the COAS underscored that foreign-sponsored terrorism remained the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve, he said that terrorism knew no religion, sect, or ethnicity, and must be confronted with unwavering national unity, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Terrorist groups that perpetrate terror in name of Baloch identity to advance their petty insidious agenda, are a blemish on Baloch honour and patriotism, he said.

General Asim Munir highlighted Government’s persistent focus on improving the socioeconomic profile of Balochistan, and stated that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives should serve to dispel the blatant disinformation in this regard.

He said many development projects had already started bearing fruit benefiting the people of Balochistan.

Appreciating the role of the civil society members in raising awareness among the people of Balochistan, specially the youth, the COAS emphasized their role in enabling the progress leading to prosperity.

The COAS emphasised that Pakistan sought peace in the region and beyond, however, if Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity was violated, Pakistan will respond with full force to preserve its national prestige and well-being

of its people.

Pakistan’s Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to fight menace of terrorism with the complete support of the people of Pakistan.

Since 2016, the Workshop brings together a large number of male and female parliamentarians, bureaucrats, members of civil society, youth, academia and media representatives, with maximum representation from Balochistan.

The Workshop, encompasses interactions, seminars, group discussions and visits to different parts of the country. It is aimed at enabling future leadership of Balochistan in understanding vital national/provincial issues and mounting cohesive response.

The Workshop concluded after an engaging and candid Q&A session.