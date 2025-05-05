Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be construed as weakness, says Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and multilateralism, however, he warned against recent provocations and baseless allegations by India, emphasizing that any act of aggression would be met with a firm and proportionate response.

Speaking at the Regional Dialogue 2025 hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Monday, he said as a responsible country among the polity of nations, Pakistan will always look forward to de-escalation but its desire for peace must not be construed as weakness, he said. He further said that Pakistan has and will always condemn terrorism in all its forms, said a press release.

He also condemned the rising Islamophobic rhetoric targeting Muslims in India, including Kashmiris, and questioned India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a grave violation of international obligations.

He questioned the validity of abeyance as even an option and remarked that Pakistan considers the act of threatening the stoppage of water as tantamount to an act of war. “We will not give up even a drop of water,” he said.

He stressed the importance of resolving the core issue of Kashmir which he believed was the fundamental reason behind the recurring bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Pakistan does not seek conflict. We seek coexistence,” he added, urging for a development-first foreign policy anchored in justice, dignity, and international cooperation.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President, IRS, noted that while South Asia faces escalating tensions, climate challenges, and economic uncertainty, there remains a vital opportunity for regional states to collaborate.

In the wake of recent Pahalgam Attack, he said, Pakistan had consistently demonstrated its commitment to de-escalation, extending a sincere offer to participate in an unbiased, transparent investigation into the unfortunate incident. “We have nothing to fear from the truth, and we believe firmly that only through truth can trust be rebuilt,” he added. He also highlighted IRS’ growing role as a premier think tank, supporting evidence-based policy solutions and rigorous debates on issues of regional and global significance.