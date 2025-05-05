Open Menu

Pakistan’s Desire For Peace Must Not Be Construed As Weakness, Says Dar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan’s desire for peace must not be construed as weakness, says Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and multilateralism, however, he warned against recent provocations and baseless allegations by India, emphasizing that any act of aggression would be met with a firm and proportionate response.

Speaking at the Regional Dialogue 2025 hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) here on Monday, he said as a responsible country among the polity of nations, Pakistan will always look forward to de-escalation but its desire for peace must not be construed as weakness, he said. He further said that Pakistan has and will always condemn terrorism in all its forms, said a press release.

He also condemned the rising Islamophobic rhetoric targeting Muslims in India, including Kashmiris, and questioned India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a grave violation of international obligations.

He questioned the validity of abeyance as even an option and remarked that Pakistan considers the act of threatening the stoppage of water as tantamount to an act of war. “We will not give up even a drop of water,” he said.

He stressed the importance of resolving the core issue of Kashmir which he believed was the fundamental reason behind the recurring bilateral tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Pakistan does not seek conflict. We seek coexistence,” he added, urging for a development-first foreign policy anchored in justice, dignity, and international cooperation.

In his welcome address, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President, IRS, noted that while South Asia faces escalating tensions, climate challenges, and economic uncertainty, there remains a vital opportunity for regional states to collaborate.

In the wake of recent Pahalgam Attack, he said, Pakistan had consistently demonstrated its commitment to de-escalation, extending a sincere offer to participate in an unbiased, transparent investigation into the unfortunate incident. “We have nothing to fear from the truth, and we believe firmly that only through truth can trust be rebuilt,” he added. He also highlighted IRS’ growing role as a premier think tank, supporting evidence-based policy solutions and rigorous debates on issues of regional and global significance.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

47 minutes ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

51 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

54 minutes ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

60 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

1 hour ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

2 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

5 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

5 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

6 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan