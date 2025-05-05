NDMA Dispatches 16th Aid Shipment For Gaza, 27th For Conflict-hit ME
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched 16th humanitarian aid shipment for Palestine, reaffirming Pakistan's steadfast solidarity with Gaza.
Dispatched on the prime minister’s directives, this aid shipment is part of Pakistan’s sustained humanitarian efforts for Palestine and marks the 27th relief consignment sent to war-affected communities across the middle East.
The latest consignment, sent in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation, comprises approximately 85 tons of canned food, 10 tons of rice and 2 tons of powdered milk. The aid was transported via a chartered flight from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, to Amman (Jordon) for onward distribution to the people of Palestine.
With this shipment, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 1615 tons of relief aid exclusively for Palestine, demonstrating the country’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Gaza in these difficult times.
Overall, Pakistan has dispatched 2142 tons of humanitarian aid, including 416 tons for Lebanon and 111 tons for Syria.
A send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, attended by senior officials from NDMA and Al-Khidmat Foundation. The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with the people of Palestine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on the evolving needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.
