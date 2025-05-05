Open Menu

PRCS Promotes Green Action With Plantation & Cleanliness Drive In Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PRCS promotes Green Action with Plantation & Cleanliness drive in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a remarkable show of environmental stewardship, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with the German Red Cross organised a Plantation and Cleanliness Drive at F-9 Park, Islamabad. The initiative is part of a week-long World Red Cross and Red Crescent week celebrations under this year’s global theme ‘On the Side of Humanity’.

The event brought together students from various schools, volunteers, PRCS staff members and movement partners including the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and German Red Cross, all united in their commitment to a cleaner and greener Pakistan. Participants actively planted trees and engaged in a thorough cleanliness campaign across designated areas of the park, promoting both ecological balance and community responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Pakistan Red Crescent Society Mrs Farzhana Naek Cross emphasised the importance of such collaborative actions to address pressing environmental and humanitarian challenges.

She appreciated the active participation of youth and volunteers, recognising their participation as a catalyst for sustainable transformation.

The head of office German Red Cross in Pakistan, Mr Asif Aman said, this event is not just about planting trees or cleaning spaces; it’s about instilling values of compassion, responsibility, and collective action. He also expressed their continued support for PRCS led community-based environmental and humanitarian efforts.

PRCS remains committed to promoting volunteerism and civic engagement activities and continues to lead efforts that uphold human dignity and promote sustainable development.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

47 minutes ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

51 minutes ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

54 minutes ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

60 minutes ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

1 hour ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

1 hour ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

2 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

5 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

5 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

5 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

6 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan