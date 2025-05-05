PRCS promotes Green Action with Plantation & Cleanliness drive in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) In a remarkable show of environmental stewardship, the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in collaboration with the German Red Cross organised a Plantation and Cleanliness Drive at F-9 Park, Islamabad. The initiative is part of a week-long World Red Cross and Red Crescent week celebrations under this year’s global theme ‘On the Side of Humanity’.

The event brought together students from various schools, volunteers, PRCS staff members and movement partners including the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and German Red Cross, all united in their commitment to a cleaner and greener Pakistan. Participants actively planted trees and engaged in a thorough cleanliness campaign across designated areas of the park, promoting both ecological balance and community responsibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson Pakistan Red Crescent Society Mrs Farzhana Naek Cross emphasised the importance of such collaborative actions to address pressing environmental and humanitarian challenges.

She appreciated the active participation of youth and volunteers, recognising their participation as a catalyst for sustainable transformation.

The head of office German Red Cross in Pakistan, Mr Asif Aman said, this event is not just about planting trees or cleaning spaces; it’s about instilling values of compassion, responsibility, and collective action. He also expressed their continued support for PRCS led community-based environmental and humanitarian efforts.

PRCS remains committed to promoting volunteerism and civic engagement activities and continues to lead efforts that uphold human dignity and promote sustainable development.