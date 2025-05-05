UAF holds symposium on emerging trends in education

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has kicked off a two-day international symposium on emerging trends and best practices in education to explore innovative teaching methods and global trends in higher education.

Institute of Agriculture Extension, Education and Rural Development organized the symposium at New Senate Hall UAF where a large number educators, researchers and students across the region participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Babar Shahbaz stressed the need to promote student-centered leaning system.

He said that in the era, a blend of physical and online learning has gained momentum. It has reshaped the traditional classroom environment. To keep pace with global educational trends, we must integrate technology-driven methodologies that would empower the educational system, he added.

Dr Aqeela Saghir, Dr Crynthai Korpan, Dr Wenona Partridge and Dr Kathleen from Canada and other distinguished speakers also highlighted the technology enhanced learning environment.