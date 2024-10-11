Open Menu

15 Assistant Commissioners Transferred

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Punjab government on Friday transferred 15 assistant commissioners (ACs).

According to the notification, Assistant Commissioner Gojra Noman Ali Dogar has been made an OSD [officer on special duty], while Kamran Ashraf has been given transferred as Gojra AC.

Ayesha Badar has been posted as AC Hazro while services of Khurram Mukhtar has been handed over to the C&W. Jawad Hussain has been appointed Assistant Commissioner Quaidabad and Ahsan Mumtaz as AC Okara.

Ghulam Fatima has been appointed as AC Sambarial, while Ms Sana has been made an OSD after her transfer as AC Bahawalpur city.

Likewise, Muhammad Shakib Sarwar has been given the post of AC Bahawalpur City, and Muhammad Ibrahim Khar has been posted as AC Liaquatabad.

Similarly, Rana Amjad Mehmood has been given the charge of Section Officer Finance Department while Mukarram Sultan has been given the charge of Assistant Commissioner Pattoki and Tariq Javed has been appointed as AC Alipur. Also, Farrukh Javed has been posted as Assistant Commissioner Taunsa.

The S&GAD department has issued a notification for these transfers .

