15 Criminals Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Sargodha police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown here on Thursday.
Police said that the raiding teams arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others, besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 134 bullets.
