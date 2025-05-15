Open Menu

15 Criminals Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM

15 criminals nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Sargodha police arrested 15 alleged criminals during a crackdown here on Thursday.

Police said that the raiding teams arrested Khalid, Khaleel, Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq,Muhammad Aslam,Tariq,Waqas,Waleed and others, besides recovering 2-kg hashish, 2-kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, 134 bullets.

