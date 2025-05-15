ICT admin takes strong action against dengue outbreak

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has intensified its crackdown on dengue fever in the Federal capital, taking strict measures to eliminate mosquito breeding sites across the city.

According to DC Office, authorities have sealed multiple CNG stations, restaurants and under-construction buildings found violating anti-dengue regulations.

Several individuals responsible for maintaining these premises have also been arrested for negligence.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (DC) has issued clear directives for a zero-tolerance policy against those facilitating dengue spread. "We will not hesitate to take legal action against anyone found promoting conditions for mosquito breeding," the DC warned.

The campaign comes as part of emergency measures to control the seasonal surge in dengue cases.

Health officials have urged citizens to remove stagnant water from homes and workplaces to help curb the outbreak.

APP/kah-usz