SCCI Welcomes Newly Appointed DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2025 | 01:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI),Ikram-ul-Haq, along with the Executive Committee Members, warmly welcomed the newly deputed Deputy Commissioner of Sialkot, Saba Asghar Ali,during her visit to the chamber.

The SCCI Management and Executive Committee Members acknowledged and appreciated Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali's strong and decisive response to the recent security escalation in the border areas and the city.

President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq briefed the Deputy Commissioner on various initiatives undertaken by the SCCI to support the development of Sialkot City and its dynamic business community.

Deputy Commissioner recognized the resilience of Sialkot and commended the SCCI's effective information dissemination system for its timely outreach to the city's residents.

She also assured her full support for development projects, including the Sialkot Industrial Zone and the city's sewerage and road network.

As a gesture of appreciation, a souvenir was presented to the Deputy Commissioner to mark her visit to the SCCI.

