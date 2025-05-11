Open Menu

15 Outlaws Held

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2025 | 03:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 15 alleged criminals

and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the officials of different police stations raided various

localities under their respective jurisdictions and arrested Khalid, Khaleel,

Asghar, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad

Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2 kg hashish,

2 kg opium, 231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 256 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

