155 corona patients admitted at SSTHS: Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 155 corona patients admitted at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Swat, said the hospital's spokesperson on Wednesday.

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 155 corona patients admitted at Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital Swat, said the hospital's spokesperson on Wednesday.

A total of 155 patients infected with coronavirus are under treatment at the hospital of which 105 were tested positive while the results of 50 are awaited.

About 37 new corona patients admitted at hospital out of which seven were tested positive, four were died and 26 were discharged during last 24 hours, spokesperson added.