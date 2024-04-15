Open Menu

16 Drug Peddlers Held

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

16 drug peddlers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Police arrested 16 drug peddlers and seized hashish and liquor on Monday.

A report said Shakeel Ahmad was held with 1.5-kg hashish from railway crossing,

Jaranwala road while Zafar Iqbal was arrested with 1.5 kg hashish and 1.25-kg hashish was

recovered from Samoel Talib from Chak No 229-RB.

Police also recovered 20 liter liquor from Ahmad Ali in 283-GB, 15-liter from Sharafat in 229-RB,

30-liter from Ali in 96-RB, 22-liter from Muqaddas, 10-liter from Riaz, 62-liter from Abdul Rehman,

40-liters from Sagar Maseih from Dijkot Road, 7-liter from Waqas, 10-liter from Husnain, 6-liter

from Faisal, 15-liter from Atif, 24-liter from Qasim and Ahmad.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.

