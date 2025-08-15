17 Women Trekkers Make History By Reaching Tirich Mir Advance Base Camp
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) organized a dedicated women’s trekking group to Tirich Mir Base Camp which completed the expedition and returned safely.
The event was participated in by 17 women trekkers and jointly managed by the KPCTA and the Tirich Mir Backpackers Club Pakistan.
The group comprised participants from Kalash, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Islamabad and other cities of country. The women trekkers navigated difficult terrains, swift glacial streams, and tough ice crossings to reach the Advance Base Camp beyond Babu Base Camp. Among the group, six-year-old Sheiz Mir, son of a local guide also achieved the remarkable feat of completing the trek for first time.
The trek was supported by a team of 36 local porters and three local guides. Tirich Mir, the highest peak in the Hindu Kush mountain range stands at an elevation of 7,708 meters above sea level. The first Pakistani mountaineering team aiming to summit the peak has already departed earlier this season. The Government of KP has officially declared 2025–26 as the “Year of Tirich Mir.
”
Prior to this, two male trekking groups had successfully reached the Base Camp via the Tirich and Oveer valleys, while the women’s group has now returned victorious from their expedition. The women trekkers followed the route from Chitral through Shugroom, Shenyak Camp, Byasum, and Astor Nullah, reaching Babu Base Camp before advancing further.
Speaking about their experience, the women trekkers stated that the journey was extremely challenging but the spirit of adventure tourism and strong teamwork enabled them to reach the Advance Camp.
They expressed gratitude to KP government and KPCTA and Tirich Mir Backpackers Club for providing excellent facilities and arrangements.
This is the first time that the Government has taken an official step towards facilitating the ascent of Tirich Mir, the highest peak of the Hindu Kush. It is expected that this initiative will attract not only domestic but also international climbers to the scenic Chitral Valley in the future.
