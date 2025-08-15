Governor expresses grief over loss of lives in floods, cloudbursts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of dozens of precious lives in heavy rains and cloudbursts across the districts of Bajaur, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Buner, Swat, Battagram, Shangla, and Buner.

He also conveyed deep concern over the significant financial losses caused by flash floods in the affected areas.

In his condolence message, the Governor extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and said he stood in solidarity with them during this difficult time. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the floods.

Governor Kundi directed the Pakistan Red Crescent Society’s district offices and other rescue agencies to expedite all possible relief operations and ensure the protection of people’s lives and property.

He emphasized that urgent relief measures must be taken in the most severely affected district of Bajaur to assist the local population.

Describing the large-scale loss of lives and property in districts as “deeply tragic,” the Governor assured that the victims would not be left alone in their hour of need.

Meanwhile, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has strongly condemned the firing incident by unidentified assailants on Excise officials in Dera Ismail Khan, which resulted in the martyrdom of two personnel, including a sub-inspector.

The Governor expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyrs, paying tribute to their sacrifice. He prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

APP/ash/