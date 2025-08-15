National Youth summit opens in UAJK to explore empowering avenues

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The National Youth Summit 2025 was commenced on Friday at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (UAJK) Chella Campus, bringing together young leaders, academics, and policymakers from across Pakistan for five days of dialogue, cultural exchange, and collaborative learning. The landmark event is being organized under the auspices of the Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace and Reconciliation Studies, Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), in collaboration with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), European Union, and the Prime Minister's Youth Programme.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Minister for education (Schools) AJK, Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, said Pakistan came into being on a strong ideological foundation for which the forefathers paid immense sacrifices. “We are not Pakistanis by chance but by choice,” he emphasized. He said Azad Jammu and Kashmir is the base camp of the Kashmir liberation movement, which he described as “the movement for the completion of Pakistan.” Urging the youth to shun petty differences and unite as a nation, he stressed the need to equip and train the young generation on intellectual and ideological grounds, lauding Paigham-e-Pakistan’s efforts in this regard. He also paid rich tribute to the courage and bravery of the country’s armed forces.

In his keynote address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General of the Islamic Research Institute, IIUI, said youth constitute 65 percent of Pakistan’s population, making their role critical for the country’s future. “We must focus on our commonalities rather than differences and take ownership of our shared destiny,” he said.

Highlighting the scope of Paigham-e-Pakistan’s youth engagement efforts, he shared that more than eight workshops and over 40 activities have been held under the program, culminating in this four-day summit in the scenic valleys of Kashmir. He expressed gratitude to the Government of AJK and UAJK for their support.

Welcoming the participants, Registrar UAJK, Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, said the university is privileged to host such an important national event. “Our youth are our greatest asset,” he said, expressing hope that the summit would help achieve its goals of promoting peace, tolerance, and national cohesion. He also praised Pakistan’s valiant armed forces for their unmatched defense capabilities and sacrifices.

Other speakers included Dr. Rustam Khan, Deputy Director of the Islamic Research Institute; Dr. Imtiaz Awan, Director of UAJK’s Jhelum Valley Campus; and Prof. Abdul Qadoos of Bahauddin Zakariya University, among others, who underscored the importance of engaging youth in constructive discourse and empowering them to lead community-based initiatives for peace and development.

The summit, running from August 14 to 18, features a wide range of activities, including debate competitions, panel discussions on peace and pluralism, youth presentations and idea pitches, cultural nights, and guided visits to historical and natural sites in AJK, including Pir Chanasi and Chakothi Sector. The program aims to foster dialogue, strengthen inter-university linkages, counter violent extremism, and inspire young people to take leadership roles in building a peaceful, inclusive, and resilient Pakistan.