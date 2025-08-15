49 Lawbreakers Held On Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The district police held 49 law breakers on Independence Day and locked them behind bars.
According to a police spokesman here Friday, 23 one-wheelers and 26 others on violation of sound act were nabbed and cases were registered against them.
He said that strict security arrangements were made on the occasion of Independence Day in the district.
