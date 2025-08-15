Dhee Rani programme launched in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Social Welfare Department has invited applications under Phase-III of the Punjab Dhee Rani Programme (mass wedding scheme) on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

According to the department, the initiative aims to help deserving parents solemnize their daughters’ marriages with dignity.

Under the eligibility criteria, the bride must be an orphan, destitute, disabled, or the daughter of a disabled person, aged between 18 and 40 years. Applicants can be the bride herself, her parents, or her legal guardian.

Applicants must be residents of Punjab, submit an affidavit confirming unmarried status, and be willing to participate in the collective wedding ceremony. In case of excess applications, selection will be made through an electronic draw.

The last date for submission of applications will be announced soon. Further information and application forms are available at cmp.punjab.gov.pk or via helpline 1312. Local contact Assistant Director of Social Welfare Mubashir Iqbal at 0333-8124180.