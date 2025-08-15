ASI among 8 booked for kidnapping citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Police booked eight accused including a police officer for kidnapping a citizen on Friday.

According to police sources, accused including ASI Mansoorabad Kashif kidnapped a citizen Rashid and released after accepting a heavy bribe.

The accused also snatched Rs 300,000 in cash and 2 cheques during abduction.

Police have registered a case against ASI Kashif, 6 nominated and an unknown accused and started legal action.