IFA ensures safe meals during Independence Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) has taken extensive measures to ensure that all food served during the August 13 and 14 celebrations meets safety and hygiene standards.

The authority set up food stalls at the “Marka-e-Haq” events in collaboration with the Pakistan Army, with a strict policy of no compromise on food quality.

In this regard, Deputy Director Dr. Tahira Siddique personally supervised inspection teams that carried out continuous checks on the stalls throughout the celebrations.

Talking to APP, she said that the monitoring began from the stage of setting up the stalls to the final serving of meals. This process was aimed at ensuring that every step complied with food safety protocols.

She stated that providing safe and quality food to citizens was the authority’s top priority. At each stall, hygiene rules were strictly implemented, with special attention given to cleanliness in food preparation, storage, and service.

Dr. Siddique emphasized that the IFA’s teams remain active in the field regardless of public holidays or special occasions.

She added that this constant presence enables the authority to maintain food safety standards without interruption, ensuring citizens receive hygienic meals during public gatherings and festivities.

Officials noted that stall operators were briefed in advance about safety requirements and trained on handling food according to established guidelines. Compliance was verified at multiple stages during the event.

The collaboration with the Pakistan Army was part of a broader plan to manage large public events in an organized and safe manner. The IFA’s participation ensured that visitors enjoyed the festivities without concerns over food quality.

Dr. Siddique said the authority will continue such efforts in future public gatherings, aiming to promote awareness about hygiene among vendors and the public. She also urged citizens to report any concerns about food safety so that prompt action could be taken.

With these measures, the Islamabad Food Authority reinforced its commitment to safeguarding public health during major national events, making safe and hygienic food a priority alongside the celebrations.

